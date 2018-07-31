Image copyright AFP Image caption After 21 stages over three weeks, Geraint Thomas was crowned the Tour de France winner in Paris on Sunday

Cardiff should explore hosting a Tour de France stage after Geraint Thomas' success, a Welsh cycling veteran says.

Colin Lewis, from Abertysswg, was the last Welshmen to finish the gruelling race - before Thomas completed the course in 2007.

Mr Lewis admits it would come at a large cost, but believes "doors have now opened" for it to be held in Wales.

Culture Secretary Dafydd Elis-Thomas said stages of cycling races including the Giro d'Italia could be hosted.

Mr Lewis, 76, described how things have changed since the Tour de France first crossed the channel in 1974 - calling the Plymouth stage "a disaster".

He said: "It was the first time out of France and the pros didn't like it.

"There were problems with customs at the airport and it was up and down the A38 - they hated it on a dual carriageway."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Lewis believes a Tour de France stage in Cardiff would be better received than the one in Plymouth in 1974

However, since then it has successfully been hosted in a number of overseas cities - including Portsmouth (1994), Dublin (1998) and London (2014).

"As many English-speaking riders as French take part now, so more doors have opened," Mr Lewis added.

"It would be expensive to get a start in Cardiff, but it is such a prestigious event and could attract thousands."

He said there would also be "a knock on effect", with the exposure from Thomas' win getting more youngsters interested in the sport - which could produce future Welsh winners in the process.

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Cardiff Castle has been decked out with banners congratulating Thomas.

Mr Lewis' own experiences of the Tour de France in 1967 and 1968 were far removed from his fellow countryman's half a century later.

He rode with 1965 road race world champion Tom Simpson, who died during one of the stages.

A bike was also stolen, while he had to contend with a roommate drilling a hole through the wall to spy on a honeymoon couple next door and another using his cap to go to toilet.

The son of a coalminer from Abertysswg, the family moved to Torbay, Devon, when he was 12 after work dried up.

They could not afford a bike and after he found a Hercules women's bike on the tip, schoolmates started "taking the mickey" out of him as he rode to school.

He was given a racing bike after starting work at a shop and excelled after joining a club, but his defining moment came in his teens when hung-over after a big night drinking.

"I was going out with my friend Brian every weekend getting legless in Torquay," he said.

"One night I fell asleep and in the morning he was there and we had a conversation that changed my life.

"He said 'we are wasting our lives getting drunk and chasing women unsuccessfully.

"I'm going to say I'll play for Torquay United football in two years. What will you do?'."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tom Simpson before he died after fainting on the tour in 1967, aged 29

After seeing black and white footage of the Olympics on television, the future cycling ace vowed to make Tokyo games in four years time.

Mr Lewis then won his first three road races before being asked to take part in the Milk Race around the UK - leading after two stages and eventually finishing seventh.

In 1964, he finished third in the British championships - and then achieved his Olympic dream, coming 15th in Tokyo.

He arrived for his first Tour de France in 1967, but things did not go according to plan.

"My bike was stolen at the train station and the guard just said 'what's so special about yours, we have 21 stolen every day'," he said.

"I managed to get a new one and was at the hotel two days before the start hoping to get some rest, but then I was awoken by the sound of a drill.

"My roommate was making a hole to spy on a honeymoon couple next door. It was unreal."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Riders hold a minute's silence for Tom Simpson, who died near Marseille, in July 1967

However, after complaining, Mr Lewis was left in awe after being placed with world champion Tom Simpson.

But he later died following a fall on a stage.

Mr Lewis, who now lives in Devon, described waiting in bed for him to arrive back before being given the devastating news.

He finished 41st in 1968, but his role was as a supporting rider, much like Thomas' in his previous tours.

But this support could be quite different, with him adding: "I remember I had my Great Britain cap on and one of the rider's asked me to take it off.

"I asked why and he said 'I need it to go to toilet' and off he went."

Mr Lewis is now president of Mid Devon cycling club and reels off the names of cyclists he has coached. He is sure that Thomas can also go on to inspire many.

Previously, stages of the Tour of Britain have been hosted in Wales and Mr Elis-Thomas said the Welsh Government is "always on the lookout" for major events.

"There will be an opportunity for further cycle races, there's been a discussion about the Giro d'Italia and I've been part of some of those discussions so we are hoping that we will be able to attract these events," he added.

"It's expensive to hold these events but whatever benefits from the legacy of what Geraint has already achieved, the key thing is the message it gives to every individual in Wales is that you've got to be active."