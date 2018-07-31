Image copyright Google Image caption Gordon Langkilde appeared at the San Francisco Hall of Justice on Monday

A Samoan rugby union player has denied assaulting three members of the Wales team at the Rugby World Cup Sevens tournament in San Francisco.

Gordon Langkilde pleaded not guilty to three charges of battery and one of assault after the alleged altercation.

Wales player Tom Williams was left with broken facial bones after an incident in the tunnel following the team's win over Samoa on 22 July.

Mr Langkilde must remain in the US and is next due in court on 15 August.

Two other Welsh players suffered facial injuries in the aftermath of the match.

During his arraignment - where criminal charges are read to the defendant - in San Francisco, Mr Langkilde denied two charges of felony battery, one charge of felony assault and one charge of misdemeanour battery.

The WRU previously said no Welsh player is facing any sanctions for the incident, with Williams believed to have broken his nose and cheekbone.