Final plans drawn up for Swansea city revamp
Final plans for the first phase of Swansea city centre's regeneration which would create hundreds of jobs have been submitted.
A 3,500-seater arena is the main part of the phase costing £100m and will be surrounded by a "coastal park".
A hotel and underground parking completes that side of the development while a digital bridge will link to the other side of Oystermouth Road.
Planners will make a decision in October.
A block containing commercial and residential units on the St David's car park site has been included in the scheme which already has outline planning permission.
- Brexit 'no barrier' to city revamp
- Digital bridge plan for city centre
- £500m city regeneration plans approved
"This Swansea Central development aims to create a unique destination for Swansea and ultimately for the Welsh south coast," a report to planners said.
"It will deliver a vibrant new piece of city fabric within the heart of Swansea city centre."
The plans seek to create a "high quality leisure-led destination" that reflects "the pedestrian character of the old town, dealing sympathetically with its historical context".
The arena will be the first development to be built with a target completion date of 2020.
The St David's site would be finished two years later.
"We want Swansea to become a major destination for tours, acts, conferences and events, which will boost our city centre economy by more than £40m per year and create hundreds of new local jobs," said Swansea council leader Rob Stewart.
"Swansea Central phase one will be a world-class development, creating jobs, boosting the economy of Swansea and delivering a one-of-a-kind arena with aspects not seen in the UK before."
Another phase of the regeneration could also include a "city beach" area with aquarium and science centre on land currently occupied by the city's civic centre.
The whole project is expected to cost about £500m.