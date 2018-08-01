Image caption Hayley Roberts and David Hasselhoff took part in a BBC fly-on-the-wall documentary about their life

Former Baywatch star David Hasselhoff has married his Welsh girlfriend Hayley Roberts at a ceremony in Italy.

Hasselhoff, 66, and Ms Roberts, 38, wed on Tuesday in a ceremony attended by close friends and family, the actor's spokesman confirmed.

The couple met in 2011 when Ms Roberts asked the then Britain's Got Talent judge for his autograph in Cardiff.

The Hoff requested her phone number and started dating the sales assistant from Glynneath, Neath Port Talbot.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The couple at a music festival in California and a boxing event in Las Vegas

Hasselhoff, who has been married twice before and has two grown-up children, proposed to Ms Roberts with a picnic on the beach two years ago.

"There's the girl I imagined in my head that I want to spend my time with, my life with," he recalled after first seeing her.

Speaking about the age gap between them, Ms Roberts previously said: "I don't want to miss out on being with someone I love because of what might happen down the line."