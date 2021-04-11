Prince Philip: Duke's freedom of Cardiff remembered
In 1954, the Duke of Edinburgh became the 48th person to receive the freedom of Cardiff.
He told the assembled dignitaries: "It is always comforting to be told that one is a person of distinction but it's even more comforting to know it's by act of parliament."
The room erupted in laughter.
Wearing the dress uniform of the Welsh Guards, he went on: "Here in Wales there's a strange, wild beauty which makes every visit a delight."
And he paid tribute to the "very genuine kindness and hospitality of the people of Wales to myself and, indeed, to all visitors".
The freedom of Cardiff is the highest honour the city can bestow on an individual and was first awarded in 1886.
In 1954, the Queen was the only woman to have received the honour.
To date, it has been bestowed on 62 people, including Nelson Mandela, Princess Diana, Dame Shirley Bassey and 10 organisations.
Unlike freeman honours awarded in cities such as London, the Cardiff title is purely honorary without any special privileges.
In London, being given the freedom of the city historically bestowed the right to herd sheep over London bridge, to go about the city with a drawn sword and, if convicted of a capital offence, to be hanged with a silken rope.