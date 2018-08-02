Image copyright Abdalaziz Osman Image caption Mustafa Dawood was found under a broken section of plastic roofing

A Sudanese asylum seeker suffered fatal head injuries after falling through a roof while fleeing immigration officers, an inquest has heard.

Mustafa Dawood, 23, had been working illegally at a car wash in Newport when it was raided on 30 June.

He had climbed on to a nearby building and was found under a broken section of plastic roofing, Newport Coroner's Court was told.

The inquest was adjourned for four months as investigations continue.

Immigration officers tried to administer first aid at the scene, the coroner's officer said, and Mr Dawood was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff where he underwent an emergency scan.

The hearing was told he died from "un-survivable injuries he sustained". A doctor issued a death certificate that indicated Mr Dawood had a traumatic brain haemorrhage.

An investigation into what happened at the Shaftesbury Hand Car Wash is being held by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Image caption Mustafa Dawood had been working at Shaftesbury car wash in Albany Street, Newport

The senior coroner for Gwent Wendy James extended her "condolences and sympathies" to Mr Dawood's family in Sudan and released his body back to his brother and cousin who were present at the hearing.

Mr Dawood arrived in the UK in 2015 after fleeing a campaign of ethnic cleansing against Darfur's non-Arabs, including the Zaghawa tribe, according to his brother.

Ahmed Dawood said the Home Office had been reconsidering an asylum application for his brother, after rejecting claims he was a member of the Zaghawa tribe.

The asylum seeker had moved to Newport about six months ago and was staying at a property run by a private firm for the Home Office while his final appeal to stay in the UK was considered.