A woman has died after being hit by a car in Conwy county.

Emergency services were called to Dundonald Avenue in Abergele on Thursday at about 18:00 BST and the road was closed to all traffic.

The woman was airlifted to hospital but did not survive the collision, North Wales Police said.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward "following the sad news of the death of a female pedestrian".