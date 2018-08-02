Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption South Wales Police is concerned about the welfare of Roy and Linda Reeve

A couple in their 60s have not been seen for more than a week after being reported missing in south Wales, police have said.

Roy and Linda Reeve, from Shrewsbury, Shropshire, were reporting missing by relatives in Porthcawl on Thursday.

Wheelchair user Linda, 63, and Roy, 61, are thought to be travelling in a grey Toyota Verso, registration number ML16 CXR.

South Wales Police said the minivan has been in Miskin and Vale of Glamorgan.

A force spokeswoman said: "We are very concerned for their welfare and we're urging Linda and Roy to make contact and confirm their location so we know that they are safe and well."