Three people have been arrested when armed police attended a disturbance in Bridgend.

South Wales Police said armed officers were deployed as a precaution to ensure public safety at the incident, at about 15:15 BST on Thursday.

A police helicopter was also sent to the scene, along with an ambulance, two rapid response vehicles and two hazard response team members.

Two men and a woman were arrested on suspicion of assault.