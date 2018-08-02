Armed police sent to disturbance in Bridgend
Three people have been arrested when armed police attended a disturbance in Bridgend.
South Wales Police said armed officers were deployed as a precaution to ensure public safety at the incident, at about 15:15 BST on Thursday.
A police helicopter was also sent to the scene, along with an ambulance, two rapid response vehicles and two hazard response team members.
Two men and a woman were arrested on suspicion of assault.