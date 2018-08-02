Image caption Prospect Place was the first private development in Wales known to have not passed the tests

Cladding which failed fire safety tests is still in place at two residential developments in Cardiff Bay, housing firm Bellway has admitted.

Aluminium composite material (ACM) was used at some apartment blocks in Prospect Place and Quayside.

The material is similar to the one used at Grenfell Tower where 72 people died following a fire.

Some residents say they are struggling to sell their properties because of delays in removing the cladding.

A Bellway spokeswoman said the firm had complied with building regulations in place at the time Prospect Place and Quayside were constructed.

"We will replace the cladding if errors were made," she added.

Tests were carried out the two developments last year. Bellway said it had since paid for additional safety measures to be put in place at Prospect Place.

Cladding at Quayside apartments also failed a fire safety test in 2017

Warwick Estates, which manages the two sites, said resolving the cladding issues was its "highest priority".

Lettings and estate agent CPS Homes said it had found a potential buyer for a flat at Prospect Place, but was unable to secure a mortgage because neither Bellway nor Warwick Estates could agree in writing to remove the cladding.

A CPS Homes spokesman said: "Our advice to property owners is to hold on to the properties until these issues are sorted, and also to press the management company and developers for a resolution to the situation swiftly so it doesn't affect the prices of the properties."

In the meantime, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it has been giving safety advice to residents at both developments.