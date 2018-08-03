Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Vandals targeted rocks on the Great Orme, Llandudno

Vandals have daubed bright pink paint on rocks in a conservation area, destroying rare vegetation.

Police are appealing for information after the garish spray paint was plastered on a rock face at the Great Orme, near Llandudno in Conwy.

Rare lichens and "other wild plants" have been destroyed, police said.

The area, a Site of Special Scientific Interest, is also where the Royal Welsh regimental goat is selected from the wild Kashmiri breed that live there.

Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Rare lichens have been destroyed, it has been claimed

"Someone thinks they are being clever but they have destroyed rare lichens and other wild plants," North Wales Police Rural Crime Team tweeted.

"Disgraceful actions damaging a highly protected area."