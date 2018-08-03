Image caption Police closed several streets in central Carmarthen because of the incident on Wednesday

Two people have been charged after armed police were called to a disturbance which saw 30 homes evacuated in Carmarthen.

A 24-year-old man appeared at Llanelli Magistrates Court and denied possessing an imitation firearm and affray in connection with the Water Street incident.

A 35-year-old woman also denied affray and intimidating a witness.

They will next appear before Swansea Crown Court on September 3.