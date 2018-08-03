One in hospital after motorbike crash near Cardiff
- 3 August 2018
One person has been taken to hospital following a crash involving a motorbike near Cardiff.
Officers were called the the A48 Eastern Avenue Westbound just after 09:30 BST on Friday.
One of two lanes was closed from Llanederyn Interchange to the University Hospital of Wales to assist with the incident, causing traffic.
A spokesman for South Wales Police confirmed that a car and motorcycle were involved.