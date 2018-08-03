Image copyright Google Image caption The incident took place at Church Walks in Old Colwyn

A man has appeared in court charged with attempted robbery in Conwy county.

Nathan Joseph Taylor, 25, from Old Colwyn, is accused of attempting to rob Bryn Davies, 78, and Robert Hyde, 63, in the town.

The alleged incident took place at Church Walks on Wednesday.

Mr Taylor appeared at Llandudno Magistrates' Court on Friday and was remanded in custody to appear at Caernarfon Crown Court on 3 September.