Image copyright Western Telegraph Image caption James Morgans was off duty at the time of the attack

A police officer has been handed a suspended prison sentence for biting a man on the nose at a pub in Pembrokeshire.

PC James Morgans, 47, was in the Coach House in Fishguard in April 2017 talking to another man who he knew.

Morgans grabbed the man by the neck and bit his nose, making it bleed.

He was given an eight-month sentence, suspended for two years after a jury at Swansea Crown Court found him guilty of causing actual bodily harm.

'Discredit the force'

The court heard Morgans, who was off-duty at the time, was approached by victim Scott McDonald to engage in "banter".

The men knew each other as they both played pool competitively for different teams.

When Mr McDonald, who was 22 at the time, called Morgans over a second time, the police officer grabbed him and bit him on the nose.

CCTV evidence at from the pub showed the bite lasted around 15 seconds. Morgans was then pulled away by one of the victim's friends but he attempted to push others away as they tried to intervene.

Morgans was then seen in the pub's toilets with his head in his hands.

Mr McDonald received medical treatment for the 2cm cut on each side of his nose at Withybush hospital.

He claimed to have acted in self-defence which a jury rejected.

Judge Geraint Walters said Morgans' conviction represented "a significant fall from grace".

Dyfed-Powys Police Deputy Chief Constable Darren Davies said he would consider what action to take against Morgans.

"We will always deal robustly with individuals whose behaviour on or off duty brings discredit on the force," he added.