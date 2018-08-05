Image copyright Google Image caption Southern Road in eastern is expected to remain closed until midday

Three men have died in a crash between a car and a lorry in Cardiff.

South Wales Police said the incident happened southbound on Southern Way in the Llanedeyrn area of the city at about 04:00 BST on Sunday.

One of the main roads into Cardiff - the A4232 between Newport Road and the A48 Eastern Avenue - is closed in both directions as officers investigate the cause of the collision.

Police have warned the road will remain shut for most of Sunday morning.

The Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed it had attended the crash and took one of the men to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it had sent three crews to assist following the incident.