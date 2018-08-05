A man has died in suspicious circumstances in Caerphilly county.

Gwent Police said officers discovered a man's body at a property in the Elliots Town area of New Tredegar at about 15:00 BST on Saturday.

The cause of death is not known and a post mortem is being carried out. The police are trying formally identify the man.

"We are currently treating the death as suspicious," said a Gwent Police statement.