Image copyright Welsh Government Image caption The Brilliance of the Seas is the latest cruise ship to arrive in Wales

More cruise ship passengers are set to visit Wales this year than ever before - with most heading to Holyhead.

Over the weekend, 2,000 mainly American tourists arrived at the Anglesey port on ship Brilliance of the Seas.

In total, 51,000 passengers are set to visit Wales this year on 100 boats, up 15% on last year's 44,300 visitors.

Tourism minister Lord Dafydd Elis-Thomas said the economic benefits from the cruise industry were "hugely important".

Travel expert Simon Calder had previously suggested Wales was "standing still" in terms of attracting more visitors.

He claimed Wales had failed to capitalise on a record-breaking 39.2m foreign tourists visiting the UK in 2017.

The Welsh Government said its tourism barometer survey was "overwhelmingly positive" overall.

It has announced new figures showing that in 2018 a growing number of people are due to arrive by cruise ships.

Passengers from countries such as the USA, Canada, France, Germany and Norway have visited Anglesey as well as landing at Cardiff and Fishguard, Pembrokeshire.