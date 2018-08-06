Image copyright Graham Short Image caption Micro-engraver Graham Short made six of the notes after Kane won the Golden Boot for scoring the most goals in the 2018 World Cup

A Harry Kane fiver could net someone up to £50,000 - but people shouldn't be tempted to draw on bank notes themselves.

Six £5 notes, engraved with the image of the England striker, have been created and released into circulation by micro-engraver Graham Short.

One made it's way into a corner shop in Cefn Coed, Merthyr Tydfil.

But, drawing on money could land you a fine if you don't get the right permission.

According to the Currency and Bank Notes Act 1928, if a bank note is defaced with any words, letters or figures, the person responsible could be liable to a penalty of up to £200.

Back when the act was created, the fine didn't exceed £1.

The same rules apply to coins; the 1971 Coinage Act says that no one without authority can melt down or break up any metal coin.

But, it is not illegal to destroy money by tearing it or burning it.

Mr Short, who previously etched Jane Austen on new £5 notes when they were first circulated, informed the Bank of England what he was planning before he went ahead.

"With the Jane Austen notes, I contacted the Bank of England and told them what I was going to do, and straight away they said since the 1928 Bank Act, you can't deface currency," he said.

"I thought about that, and I decided that I really wanted to do it, so I called them back, and I spoke to a different person.

"They said 'we've been talking about you here.'

"[They] were encouraging me to do it and were quite relaxed about it."

Mr Short, who has also created a portrait of the Queen on a pinhead in 2016, uses very fine needles to scratch the images into clear sections of the notes.

They remain legal tender, so it is up to sharp-eyed customers or shopkeepers to see if they have one.