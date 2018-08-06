Image copyright Aberdyfi Search and Rescue Image caption The father and daughter were unable to ascend or descend

A man and his 13-year-old daughter were rescued after becoming stuck two-thirds of the way up a mountain.

A Coastguard helicopter was called to Pencoed Pillar on Cader Idris in the Snowdonia National Park, Gwynedd, at about 14:20 BST on Sunday.

It was deemed too risky to winch the pair to safety and Aberdovey Search and Rescue Team were instead airlifted to the top of the mountain.

An abseiler lifted them to safety during an eight hour rescue operation.

The pair intended to scramble up Pencoed Pillar near Dolgellau but the route became increasingly challenging about two-thirds of the way up and they became crag-fast - meaning they were unable to move up or down.

Image copyright NotFromUtrecht | Wikipedia Image caption Cader Idris is a popular mountain range with tourists

The last of the 14 rescuers was safely off the mountain by 22:20.

"It is a testament to the quality of preparation within the rope team that they have performed two extensive operations this weekend without missing a beat," said Aberdovey search and rescue volunteer Graham O'Hanlon.