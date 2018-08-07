Man, 27, dies after crashing into parked car in Hopkinstown
A motorist, 27, has died after crashing his car into a parked vehicle in Rhondda Cynon Taff on Monday night.
The collision happened on Margaret Street, Hopkinstown, Pontypridd, at about 22:20 BST.
A blue Renault Megane being driven by the 27-year-old collided with a parked blue Vauxhall Corsa.
After being taken to the the Royal Glamorgan Hospital, Llantrisant, for treatment, the man later died, with police appealing for witnesses.