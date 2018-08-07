Image copyright Keith Morris Image caption Firefighters worked through the night to put the blaze out with guests from nearby hotels also evacuated

The family of a man missing since a fire at an Aberystwyth hotel have been traced following a search.

After the blaze broke out at Belgrave House more than two weeks ago, officers struggled to find relatives.

They enlisted the help of the Lithuanian Embassy and said relatives have now been found and updated about the search for him.

Work is continuing to make the building safe so police and fire officers can enter and find out how it started.

A 30-year-old has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life following the fire at the hotel on Marine Terrace.

The fire broke out in the early hours of 25 July and guests escaped across balconies with the Red Cross providing support, including to a group of Austrian tourists.