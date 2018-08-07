Image copyright Sioned Birchall Image caption Catrin Dafydd at the ceremony with the archdruid on Monday

Wales' archdruid has apologised for comments he made during one of the highlights of the National Eisteddfod.

Geraint Llifon was crowning the winning poet, Catrin Dafydd, in Cardiff on Monday when he made remarks that some have interpreted as sexist.

The Gorsedd of the Bards said the archdruid "wishes to apologise" and was sorry that his remarks had "clouded the celebrations".

Ms Dafydd was being honoured for poetry on the theme of Olion (Traces).

When he made his remarks, the archdruid was standing alongside Ms Dafydd on stage at the Wales Millennium Centre, which is serving as the pavilion for this year's Eisteddfod events.

Geraint Llifon was listing those who Ms Dafydd wished to thank, but when he reached her appreciation for her partner's support he said: "She couldn't have done anything without the men, you see?"

There was an audible groan from the audience in the Wales Millennium Centre, to which he responded: "Ah, I'm telling the truth."

Ms Dafydd, who was standing alongside the archdruid for one of the biggest ceremonies at the week-long event, raised her eyebrows.

A statement issued on behalf of Mr Llifon by the Gorsedd said: "Following the crowning ceremony yesterday afternoon, the archdruid wishes to apologise and emphasise that what was said during the ceremony wasn't a correct reflection of his, the Gorsedd or the Eisteddfod's opinion on equality.

"He is sorry that this has clouded the celebrations surrounding such a worthy winner of the crown, and neither he, the Gorsedd or the Eisteddfod will be making any further comment."

The archdruid is the elected leader of the Gorsedd, an association of writers, musicians and others who have made a contribution to the Welsh nation, its culture and language.

Geraint Llifon is currently presiding over his final year as archdruid.

In keeping with Gorsedd tradition he uses his bardic name in post, but is known as Geraint Lloyd Owen and is a critically-acclaimed Welsh language writer and poet.

Ms Dafydd, originally from Gwaelod y Garth, has also written five novels and composed her prize-winning collection of poems about Welshness in Grangetown in Cardiff.

The judges called her an "eloquent interpreter for our capital city's lively and mixed Welshness".