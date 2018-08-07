Image copyright ands456/Getty Images

The mortality rate for women has risen in Wales over the most recent five-year period, according to new ONS data.

It comes in analysis which shows life expectancy rises in the UK have stalled.

After a 10% drop in the previous five years, between 2011 and 2016 mortality rates rose by 2.1% for women in Wales.

It is the only UK nation to see a rise, with a continued to drop for women in England and Scotland - if at a slower rate.

There has been no change in Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, mortality rates for men in Wales have fallen by the smallest proportion of UK nations over the same period.

The UK has experienced continuing falling mortality rates - the number of deaths recorded per 100,000 people - and rising life expectancy since the 19th Century.

This is thanks to improvements in health care and how we look after ourselves.

Men smoking less and doing fewer strenuous manual jobs have also helped close the gap with women over time.

People in Wales can expect to live four years longer than they did in 1990 - so men can expect to live to the age of 79 and female life expectancy is 83.

But there has been a slowing down, most marked since 2011. The ONS believes one reason could be that reductions in smoking and heart disease, driving improvements, may largely now have been realised.

The latest figures also show:

A slowdown in the mortality rate in all UK nations, but men's mortality rate in Wales had only fallen by 1.2% from 2011 to 2016.

With people living longer, the ONS figures also suggest more older people are dying of dementia, as mortality rates for cancer, circulatory and respiratory diseases have been falling.

"The slowdown in life expectancy improvements that has been observed in the UK since 2011, is also evident in a number of countries across Europe, North America and Australia," said Alan Evans, statistician with the ONS.

"However, the UK has experienced one of the largest slowdowns in life expectancy at birth and at age 65 years for males and females."