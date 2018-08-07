Image copyright Family photo Image caption Dayne Thomas had a young son and was "fast becoming a loving father," his family said

The family of the third man killed in a car and lorry crash has said he would be remembered for his infectious "bonkers personality and quick wit".

Dayne Thomas, 19, died along with Robert Bambridge, 24, and Alex Davidson, 19, when their car crashed on the A4232 in Cardiff on Sunday morning.

The lorry driver was not seriously injured.

Mr Thomas, from Cwmbran, Torfaen, was known for "his white floppy hair, loud voice and wicked sense of humour ".

'World torn apart'

In a tribute, his family said: "He was a larger than life character with more energy than he knew what to do with."

"His bonkers personality infected everybody he came into contact with. We as a family are absolutely devastated our world has been torn apart."

They said his memory would live on through "his gorgeous little boy".

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Family of Alex Davidson said he was "an amazing dad"

Mr Davidson, from Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taff, was described as a "happy and loving person" by his family.

Meanwhile, Mr Bambridge, from Pontypool, Torfaen, was called a "free spirit" who lived for his daughter.

The crash happened in the Llanedeyrn area of the city at about 04:00 BST when all three men were travelling in a grey Ford Focus.

South Wales Police is continuing its investigation into the crash and no arrests have been made.