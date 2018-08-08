Image copyright Wales news service Image caption Forensics officers entering the flat where David Gaut's body was found

Forensic officers are continuing to search a home where a man was found dead on Saturday.

Three men were arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday after the body of David Gaut, 54, was found in Elliots Town, New Tredegar in Caerphilly county.

There has been local speculation that the victim was suspected of killing a baby in the 1980s.

Gwent Police declined to comment on Mr Gaut's past life.

The men, including two from New Tredegar aged 23 and 51 and a 47 year-old from Aberbargoed, remain in custody.

Officers say Mr Gaut's next of kin have been informed and inquiries are continuing.

A police spokesman said: "The cause of death has yet to be established and will be determined following a post-mortem examination.

"Anyone with information should call Gwent Police."