Image copyright Bangor City FC Image caption Bangor City FC owed more than £10,300

Bangor City FC has avoided a second move to wind it up over unpaid tax.

The club owed more than £10,300 and was taken to London's High Court by Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

But when the case was called, Chief Registrar Judge Nicholas Briggs was told the debt had been paid and he agreed to dismiss the petition.

Bangor City was also in court in June when another petition by HMRC was dismissed. The club described the first row as "a mountain out of a molehill".

It said the debt had been paid only a few days late.

Bangor City will be playing this season in the second tier Cymru Alliance League and is not eligible to compete for a Europa League spot.

It was one of three clubs to have been members of the Welsh Premier League since its inception in 1992. It finished second in the league last season.

Had the club been wound up its affairs would have been handed over to an Official Receiver, who would sell any assets to pay any debts and bring business to a close.