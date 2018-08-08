Image copyright Scott Barbour Image caption The former Royal Mail sorting office is to become 'grade A' offices

A ex-Royal Mail sorting office will be converted into 50,000 sq ft of offices.

The six-storey building in Newport city centre was given unanimous approval by the council's planning committee.

The revamp of the sorting office, being developed by Cardiff-based Garrison Barclays Estates, will include three floors being partially demolished.

Planning officer Stephen Williams said the new offices would be "a lot more contemporary, modern and visually appealing".

The proposal includes new access from Mill Street alongside an open plan reception and lounge area.

Image caption The offices on Mill Street were most recently occupied by ICA

It is the developers' latest project to be approved by Newport City Council after plans to build a 163-bed Mercure Hotel at Chartist Tower - Newport's tallest building - were given permission in July.

Michael Southall, the agent representing Garrison Barclay, said: "It will be the first feature of its kind in Newport and will provide an economic boost to the area. The scheme represents a huge investment."

Labour councillor John Guy said it had been a "long journey" to bring the vacant site back into use.

"It's right in the frontline of anyone that visits Newport, and they can see the state of the building," he added.

Image copyright Rio Architects Image caption Aluminium mesh, which meets fire safety standards, will clad the new offices

But concerns over parking issues were voiced by Conservative councillors Val Dudley and Richard White at the meeting.

The meeting heard the proposed 84 parking spaces exceeded demand, as demolition work would reduce building space.

The developers had originally planned for the former sorting office to be converted into a 80-bed hotel with offices, a scheme backed by a £12m council loan.

However, the project was shelved in April after the hotel chain pulled out of the deal.