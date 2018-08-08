Image copyright Borth Wild Animal Kingdom Image caption Lilleth evaded traps put out to catch her after her escape from Borth Wild Animal Kingdom in October

A zoo where two lynx died within days of each other has won a temporary reprieve from being wound up.

Borth Wild Animal Kingdom in Ceredigion faced a High Court hearing in London brought by one of its creditors.

It is not known how much was owed to Grenke Leasing Ltd but the company owes a total £344,000 to its creditors.

Chief Registrar Judge Nicholas Briggs adjourned the case for until 19 September to allow a scheduled meeting to take place between the two firms.

Borth Wild Animal Kingdom has recently had its ban on dangerous animals reversed.

It had been banned from keeping certain animals including wild cats following the deaths in October 2017.

First, a Eurasian lynx called Lilleth was shot dead by a marksman days after it escaped from the zoo.

A second lynx, Nilly, later died days later following a "handling error".

The zoo remained shut until February while the owners met all the conditions imposed on them following the deaths. It also obtained a firearms licence from Dyfed-Powys Police.