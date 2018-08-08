Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Farah Hashi was visiting friends in Dubai when he was repeatedly caught speeding

The family of a Welsh tourist who was fined £36,000 for speeding in a Lamborghini say he is being forced to stay in Dubai.

Farah Hashi, 25, from Newport, cannot afford the fines, his brother said.

The dealership where Mr Hashi rented the Lamborghini Huracán told the city's newspaper, The National, he left his passport as a guarantee.

But his brother Adman, 50, claims his passport was seized after he had driven the £155,000 supercar.

Mr Hashi reportedly broke the speed limit on one of Dubai's busiest roads dozens of times in the early hours of Tuesday.

The total cost of the fines came to 175,000 dirhams (£36,000; $47,600).

The fines were issued after he triggered every speed camera on the Sheikh Zayed Road and reached a top speed of 150mph (240 km/h).

A top-end Lamborghini Huracán costs just under £200,000

Adman Hashi, said: "They came to his hotel and demanded he hand it over after the speeding ticket came through and out of fear he gave it to them.

"Now they say he must pay £40,000 it is ridiculous. There is no way he has that money. He is out of work at the minute and went to Dubai to visit friends."

He added that his brother has had to borrow money to pay for the extended stay in his hotel and the family do not know how he will get home.

"He didn't even pay to hire the car. One of his friends had sorted it out for him. He was caught doing 200 km/h but he didn't know the laws over there," he said.

Dealership partner Faris Mohammed Iqbal said: "We can't pay this amount should the car be taken into impound, it's still with the tourist, parked at his hotel and I won't be trying to take it back."