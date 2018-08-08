Shrewsbury couple who went missing in Wales are found safe
A couple in their 60s who were missing have been found.
Roy, 61, and Linda Reeve, 63, from Shrewsbury, Shropshire, were reporting missing by relatives in Porthcawl, Wales, on 2 August.
South Wales Police launched an appeal to find the pair, one of whom uses a wheelchair, after they had been missing for more than a week.
Officers said they made contact with them and confirmed they were safe and well.