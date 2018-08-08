Child airlifted to hospital after crash in Pentre
A nine-year-old boy has been airlifted to hospital after he was hit by a car.
The Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed paramedics were called to Ystrad Road, Pentre, in Rhondda, at about 12:30 BST on Wednesday.
The boy was airlifted to Morriston Hospital in Swansea.
Bus services in the area were disrupted, with Stagecoach Wales diverting their buses between Ton Pentre and Treorchy for the rest of the day.
#Porth svc update: Due to an incident in Pentre we will be diverting via Maindy road between Ton Pentre and Treorchy in both directions for the rest of today.— Stagecoach Wales (@StagecoachWales) August 8, 2018
