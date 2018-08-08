Image caption Matt Spry has been teaching Welsh to refugees since March

A man who teaches Welsh to refugees at Cardiff University has been named Welsh Learner of the Year at the Eisteddfod.

Matt Spry, who began speaking Welsh two years ago, started teaching beginner's sessions in March with the aim of introducing refugees to Welsh language culture and life.

The lessons are the result of a Cardiff University initiative, funded by the National Centre for Learning Welsh.

People are also able to attend informal sessions at venues around the city.

Speaking at the time of the launch of the initiative, Mr Spry said: "Learning Welsh has a huge range of benefits.

"As well as being a beautiful language, it can help people new to the city become part of a vibrant and welcoming community."