Image caption Police officers placed a cordon around the house in Long Row in New Tredegar

Three men have appeared in court charged with the murder of a convicted child killer.

David Gaut's body was found in Elliots Town, New Tredegar, in Caerphilly county, on Saturday.

The three men, David Osbourne, 51, Darren Evesham, 47, and Ieuan Harley, 23, spoke only to confirm their names during a brief hearing at Newport Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

They were remanded in custody to appear at Newport Crown Court on 13 August.

Gaut was convicted of murdering a 17-month-old boy in Caerphilly in 1985, when he was aged 20.