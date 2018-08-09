Image copyright Folly Farm Image caption Folly Farm attracts more than 500,000 visitors a year

A woman leading a group of Peppa Pig characters into a children's event was assaulted with a fire door.

She was directing costumed staff to the indoor picnic area at Folly Farm, Pembrokeshire, when a young child bumped into "George Pig" and fell over.

Dyfed-Powys Police said a man was reported to have reacted by repeatedly pushing a fire door into her, stopping her entering the building.

"No injuries were sustained during the incident," a spokeswoman said.