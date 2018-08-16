Image copyright PA Image caption Sixteen A-levels and AS levels have been reformed and have been sat for the first time

Thousands of students are waiting to find out their A-level results in Wales.

Last year, performances for the top grades were the best since 2009 - with 25% getting A* and A grades.

These will be the first results for 10 subjects under reformed A-levels in Wales, following on from changes in 13 subjects last year.

The overall A-level entry in Wales has continued to fall, dropping 5.3% to 33,640, compared with 35,525 in 2017.

A decrease in the size of the 17 to 18-year-old population is an important reason for the dip in entries, according to exams regulator Qualifications Wales.

Entries were down in the vast majority of subjects including business studies, geography and religious studies.

But there were 4% increases in students taking biology and design and technology.

Students in Wales took the first reformed qualifications in 10 A-level subjects this summer: Drama, French, geography, German, maths, music, physical education, religious studies, Spanish and Welsh second language.

There are also six new reformed AS levels: Design and technology, further maths, government and politics, maths, media studies and law.

They follow a major review of qualifications for 14 to 19-year-olds. The new-look A-levels in Wales are still similar in content to England and Northern Ireland but with a Welsh perspective when needed.

In Wales, AS levels are still linked with A-levels and are worth 40% of the final qualifications - unlike in England.

Advanced post-16 Welsh Bacc results will also be published.

A third of all 18-year-olds in Wales are hoping to get on a university course this summer and admissions service Ucas expects around three quarters will be accepted at their first choice universities.

Clare Marchant, Ucas chief executive, said: "If your grades end up being different from what you expected, it's important not to jump into making a decision."

Image copyright Sadeugra/Getty Images Image caption How the sliding scale of help for Welsh students living away from home will work from 2018-19

She added: "Make the right choice for you. It can help to talk your thoughts through with family, friends, a teacher, or careers adviser.

"If you decide to look for courses in clearing, there are fewer 18-year-olds in the UK's population, so there's never been a better time to search for opportunities."

This summer will see the first year of Welsh undergraduates operating under the a new system for student finance, first proposed in 2016:

Students will take out a loan to cover tuition fees but be eligible for grants towards living costs

All students from Wales will receive £1,000, before a mean-tested grant

This could see those from an average income family receiving £7,000 a year towards the cost of living

CLEARING DETAILS