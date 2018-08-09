Image copyright Google/South Wales Police Image caption Gavin Edmunds died when the car he was driving hit a parked Vauxhall Corsa

A motorist who died after the car he was driving hit a parked vehicle has been described as a man who "loved life and was always the soul of the party."

Gavin Edmunds, 27, died when a blue Renault Megane hit a Vauxhall Corsa on Margaret Street in Hopkinstown, Pontypridd, on Monday night.

Mr Edmunds, from Traelaw in Tonypandy, died in hospital and his family said in a statement he was "greatly missed".

"Gavin was a much loved son, grandson, brother and uncle," the family said.

South Wales Police is urging witnesses or anyone who may have seen the Renault Megane before the collision to contact officers.