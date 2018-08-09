Image copyright Emma Howe Image caption The fire had been burning since early July

A fire that raged for four weeks on a mountain has "flared up" again, fire chiefs say.

At its height 60 firefighters tackled the blaze at Llantysilio, Denbighshire.

But on Tuesday, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service chief Stuart Millington said it was "predominantly out" even though there was a risk it was still burning underground.

However, on Thursday, 35 firefighters were at the scene once again tackling a new blaze.

Resources had been scaled down in the area, but Mr Millington had warned earlier this week: "There is still a risk [the Llantysilio fire] is burning underground and could flare up in pockets as it covers a large geographical area."

The fire has shut the Horseshoe Pass from the B5103 at Llangolllen to the A5104 at Llandegla.

It has been forced to close a number of times due to grass fires in July and August.