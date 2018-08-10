A man has died in hospital after being hit by a car in Flintshire.

The unnamed pedestrian was hit by a Ford C-Max on Ffordd Llewellyn in Flint just after 20:10 BST on 25 July.

He was taken by ambulance for treatment at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd at Bodelwyddan in Denbighshire but died earlier on Thursday.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash or anyone who has any information or dashcam footage to come forward.