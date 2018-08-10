Vale Hotel Resort: Man dies in suspected fall at Hensol
A man in his 20s has died after apparently falling from the window of a four-star hotel.
Police were called to The Vale Resort in Hensol, Vale of Glamorgan, at about 05:40 BST on Friday to reports a man had fallen to his death.
South Wales Police said his death was not being treated as suspicious and the coroner had been informed.
A spokesman for the resort said there had been an incident on the site and police were investigating.
The Welsh Ambulance Service said it was called at about 04:45 to a report of a medical emergency
The 143-room hotel is set in 650 acres of land and is used as a base by both Wales' rugby and football teams.