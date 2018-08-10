Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The footage was posted on YouTube by one of the men

A judge has fined three men £2,000 each for speeding up to 117mph on country roads, saying he wanted their case to act as deterrent to others.

Lewis Gething, 22, Jak Kitchener and Alexander Smith, both 21, were sentenced on Friday after they admitted dangerous driving at another hearing.

They were caught after Kitchener posted footage online showing their driving.

The incident happened on the A543 and B5401 in Conwy county, dubbed the Evo Triangle, in June 2017.

Gething, of Connah's Quay, Flintshire, Kitchener, of Blackburn, Lancashire, and Smith, of Oswestry, Shropshire, were also ordered to pay costs of £1,476 each at Mold Crown Court.

They had their driving licences revoked for two years, and they will have to take an extended driving test before they can drive again.

The judge, Recorder Gregory Bull, described their driving as reckless and inconsiderate as they would have been unable to react to a road hazard.

"People are attracted to drive high speeds in part because of footage they see on the internet encouraging people to do so," he said.

"And I have no doubt you went to drive as fast as you could over significant distances. You did it as you thought it was fun."

Image caption The so-called Evo-Triangle links Pentrefoelas and Cerrigydrudion near Denbigh Moors

However, the internet had been their downfall because the dashcam footage on YouTube had led to their convictions, said the judge.

"I want to discourage other young men who think about driving at such fast speeds," he said, describing the defendants as "stupid, immature young men".

He had warned them to expect custodial sentences when they admitted the charges on Wednesday.

But he said he had decided to fine them as both Smith and Kitchener were employed in the RAF and would have lost their positions after so much had been invested in them.