Showaddywaddy among retro acts set for Rhyl festival
- 12 August 2018
A free festival featuring some stars from the 1970s, 80s and 90s is taking place in Denbighshire.
Heather Small, the voice of M People, will be performing at the event in Rhyl, which also features acts such as Showaddywaddy.
The festival at Rhyl Events Arena is organised by Denbighshire council and runs from 12:00 to 18:00 BST.
"Events like this help the community come together and celebrate," said councillor Bobby Feeley.