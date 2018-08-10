Image copyright Google Image caption Parc Felindre Business Park near Swansea remains empty

A village could be built on the site of a business park which has no tenants despite £30m being spent on it.

The money was invested by the Welsh Government to develop and promote Parc Felindre, Swansea, over 20 years.

It has now submitted outline plans to Swansea council for 800 homes for about 1,760 people to be built there.

A new primary school, playing fields, shops and a cycle path are also proposed for what would be called Pentre Felindre.

Speaking in the Senedd in May, Dai Lloyd, AM for South Wales West, said: "Since the bringing down of the steel works in that area, we have seen many plans to bring business to that local park, but it's still vacant.

"There's local frustration about developments in this park which has the potential to create hundreds of jobs."

Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford said officials had been trying to attract people into the site.

The homes, on land north of junction 46 of the M4, would be highly energy efficient, with allotments and community orchards included in the scheme.

An unnamed villager said he did not feel local roads could cope with the influx of people.

In June this year Swansea council leader Rob Stewart said there had been "significant" interest in the park from business and smart manufacturing operations.