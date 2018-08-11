Image caption Boats have stopped operating on the lake, which a few weeks ago was heaving with people enjoying the sunshine

An outbreak of toxic algae has been found at a popular beauty spot in Cardiff.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has confirmed the presence of blue-green algae in the water at Roath Park Lake following warm weather.

All boats and pedalos have been stopped on the water, which has been closed due to the "infection".

NRW said the algae was "toxic and can cause illness in humans and even death in animals".

Cardiff council is warning people to stay away from the water and keep dogs on their leads.

The authority confirmed the boat stage had been closed after one of its park rangers spotted the algae.

It was unable to say when the lake would reopen for leisure activities, but the water was being regularly tested and the lake will reopen when levels return to normal.

Image caption Signs have been put up around the lake, which could be closed for a number of weeks

Susan Fitzpatrick from NRW said: "We advise people to take caution with themselves and their pets when near a water body with blue-green algae and to report any sightings."

The environment body said it could be a number of weeks before the "bloom" ended.