Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Rescuers checked the vehicle to see if anyone was inside after receding water levels exposed the wreckage.

Rescuers scrambled down the side of a reservoir to check if anyone was inside the old shell of a car that was exposed after water levels dropped.

Brecon Mountain Rescue Team were called by Dyfed Powys Police to investigate the old Ford Sierra at Llyn Brianne Reservoir.

Volunteers used ropes to get to and inspect the car on Friday night.

The service tweeted: "The vehicle had been there for many years & (more importantly) was unoccupied".

Image copyright Brecon Mountain Rescue Image caption The rescue team said they spent time at the car identifying its make

The Llyn Brianne reservoir is fed by the River Towy, and straddles the borders of three counties, Powys, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion.

The car is not the only thing to have been revealed in the recent hot weather, with "crop marks" appearing on parched fields showing the traces of ancient hillforts and Roman settlements.