Man arrested after 'serious incident' at Hickory's Smokehouse
- 11 August 2018
A 25-year-old man has been arrested after a 'serious incident' at a restaurant in Conwy county.
North Wales Police confirmed it was not looking for any other suspects following the incident at Hickory's Smokehouse in Rhos-on-Sea on Friday.
The man who was arrested is being held in police custody while he is questioned further, the force said.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact the police.