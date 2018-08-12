Met Office issues warning for heavy rain in Wales
- 12 August 2018
Heavy thundery showers have been forecast across Wales, with predictions that up to 30 mm of rain could fall within an hour.
A Met Office yellow "be aware" warning was in place between 12:00 and 20:00 BST.
Forecasters said there was a risk of flooding with short term loss of power due to lightning strikes possible.
They warned of poor driving conditions and a chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.