Man dies and road closed for 12 hours after A484 crash
- 12 August 2018
A man has died following a collision on the A484 between Carmarthen and Cwmffrwd in Carmarthenshire on Sunday.
Dyfed Powys Police is appealing for information after a grey Volvo and a silver Toyota collided at 06:10 BST.
A man was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at hospital while the driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The road was closed for 12 hours and police thanked residents and other drivers for their patience.