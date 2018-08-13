Three in court after David Gaut New Tredegar murder
Three men have appeared in crown court charged with the murder of convicted child killer David Gaut.
The 54-year-old was found dead at his home in Elliots Town in New Tredegar, Caerphilly county, on 4 August.
Darren Evesham, 47, and Ieuan Harley, 23 were in the dock at Cardiff crown court while David Osbourne, 51, attended via videolink.
The court heard investigations continue and a further hearing is set for 8 November ahead of a January trial.
Gaut was convicted of murdering a 17-month-old boy in Caerphilly in 1985, when he was 20.
He was jailed for life and was released on parole in November last year.