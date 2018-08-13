A man has been arrested over a fatal crash on the A484 between Carmarthen and Cwmffrwd.

Dyfed Powys Police is appealing for information and witnesses after a grey Volvo and a silver Toyota collided at 06:10 BST on Sunday.

A man was taken to hospital but pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 25-year-old man from Carmarthen, was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

He was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, drink driving and drug driving.

The road was closed for 12 hours and police thanked residents and other drivers for their patience.